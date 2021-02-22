Celebrity Circle catfish: Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to play as Gemma Collins

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams were announced at The Celebrity Circle's first catfish over the weekend.

We don't have too long to wait until The Circle UK is back on our screens again, with a celebrity version of the Channel 4 show expected to premiere in the coming weeks.

The Celebrity Circle is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and will see famous faces including Charlotte Crosby, Denise van Outen, Duncan James, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha join the famous social media app.

Fans of the show will know that each contestant in The Circle can either play as themselves or a 'catfish' - and it isn't yet known which all the celebrities will choose.

Read more: When does the new 2021 series of The Circle UK start?

However, Channel 4 did confirm over the weekend that Loose Women stars Kaye and Nadia will be playing together as someone else - and that they'll pretend to be Gemma Collins.

The official Circle Twitter account wrote: Making sure this catfish has no loose ends, @nadiasawalha and @kayeadams are going full diva in #TheCelebrityCircle #TheCircle".

It was later announced that another contestant - Baga Chipz - will also be a catfish, and will play as Kim Woodburn.

Baga said: "I want to go in there and try and be the Kim I know.

"Obviously, I'll be saying, 'Hey, be cleaning up after yourselves' and 'Oh, you're a lovely... What a good-looking fellow you are. If I were 20 years younger' and all that.

"But I'm going to also be like, 'Yeah, well, people know me from Big Brother, but they were actually rat bags, and I want to show the real me.'"

Who is in The Celebrity Circle line-up?

The confirmed cast for the series are as follows:

Baga Chipz

Charlotte Crosby

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams

Nadia Sawalha

Lady Leshurr

Melvin Odoom

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Pete Wicks

Sam Thompson

Saffron Barker

Who else will be a catfish on The Celebrity Circle?

There will be more catfish announced this week, so watch this space...

NOW READ:

Friends fans are just noticing the habit Jennifer Aniston had before saying lines