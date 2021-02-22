Celebrity Circle catfish: Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to play as Gemma Collins

22 February 2021, 15:29

Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams were announced at The Celebrity Circle's first catfish over the weekend.

We don't have too long to wait until The Circle UK is back on our screens again, with a celebrity version of the Channel 4 show expected to premiere in the coming weeks.

The Celebrity Circle is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and will see famous faces including Charlotte Crosby, Denise van Outen, Duncan James, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha join the famous social media app.

Fans of the show will know that each contestant in The Circle can either play as themselves or a 'catfish' - and it isn't yet known which all the celebrities will choose.

Read more: When does the new 2021 series of The Circle UK start?

However, Channel 4 did confirm over the weekend that Loose Women stars Kaye and Nadia will be playing together as someone else - and that they'll pretend to be Gemma Collins.

The official Circle Twitter account wrote: Making sure this catfish has no loose ends, @nadiasawalha and @kayeadams are going full diva in #TheCelebrityCircle #TheCircle".

It was later announced that another contestant - Baga Chipz - will also be a catfish, and will play as Kim Woodburn.

Baga said: "I want to go in there and try and be the Kim I know.

"Obviously, I'll be saying, 'Hey, be cleaning up after yourselves' and 'Oh, you're a lovely... What a good-looking fellow you are. If I were 20 years younger' and all that.

"But I'm going to also be like, 'Yeah, well, people know me from Big Brother, but they were actually rat bags, and I want to show the real me.'"

Who is in The Celebrity Circle line-up?

The confirmed cast for the series are as follows:

  • Baga Chipz
  • Charlotte Crosby
  • Denise van Outen
  • Duncan James
  • Kaye Adams
  • Nadia Sawalha
  • Lady Leshurr
  • Melvin Odoom
  • Rickie Haywood-Williams
  • Pete Wicks
  • Sam Thompson
  • Saffron Barker

Who else will be a catfish on The Celebrity Circle?

There will be more catfish announced this week, so watch this space...

NOW READ:

Friends fans are just noticing the habit Jennifer Aniston had before saying lines

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?
See the full cast of Unforgotten season 4

Unforgotten series 4 cast: Who is in the new season of the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
Hannah Ferrier appeared on Below Deck Med season one

Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier is now a mum after welcoming daughter
Unforgotten series 4 was filmed during lockdown

When was Unforgotten series 4 filmed?

Below Deck aired in the US in 2016

When was Below Deck Mediterranean season one filmed?

Trending on Heart

There has been no confirmation on a new series of Unforgotten

Will there be another series of Unforgotten?

Below Deck Med is airing on E4 this month

How many episodes are there of Below Deck Mediterranean season one? See the full episode guide
Bryan Kattenburg appeared on the first series of Below Deck Med

Below Deck Mediterranean season one: Where are the cast now?

Julia d'Albert Pusey joined the Below Deck Med cast in 2016

Below Deck Mediterranean: Who is Julia d'Albert Pusey's boyfriend and are they still together?
Below Deck Med was filmed in Greece

Where was Below Deck Mediterranean season one filmed?

Ram Sihdu actor Phaldut Sharma lived just minutes away from the Unforgotten set in London

Unforgotten series 4 filming locations: Where was the ITV drama filmed?