Myleene Klass: Baby details, husband and net worth revealed

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The musician, TV star and radio presenter shot to fame on TV talent show Popstars and his since become a household name

Myleene Klass has a busy schedule.

Not only does she present a show on Smooth Radio, but the talented star is also a mother, a fashion designer, a panellist, a model and a TV presenter.

Now a household name, the 40-year-old continues to succeed in her career and has a legion of fans who follow her every move.

Here, we take a look at Myleene's rise to stardom as well as her personal life, from her ex-husband and children to her current partner and new baby.

Who is Myleene Klass?

Myleene Klass got her first taste of stardom when she auditioned for ITV talent show Popstars in 2001.

Alongside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh, she and her winning bandmates formed Hear'Say, who released a string of hit singles and albums but later split in 2003.

Myleene’s classical music background fuelled her next career move as she went on to release two solo classical albums in 2003 and 2007.

In the years that followed Myleene became something of a style icon, bagging the job as the face of Littlewoods, creating her own clothing range for the brand, and designing a collection for online clothing store Very.co.uk.

She also has a range of babywear at Mothercare.

More recently, she's hosted television shows including Popstar to Operastar, BBQ Champ and The One Show. Myleene was also a regular panellist on ITV lunchtime chat show Loose Women in 2014.

The 40-year-old currently presents a radio show on Smooth Radio.

Global Radio's Make Some Noise Night - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Is Myleene married?

Myleene met first husband Graham Quinn during her time in Hear'Say.

He was the band's bodyguard and the couple were together for around six years before the birth of their first child, Ava, in 2007. In 2011, their second daughter, Hero Harper was born and later that year the couple tied the knot. However just six months later their marriage ended when Graham walked out on her. They divorced in 2013.

At the time she told Women magazine: "I thought I'd never smile or trust anyone ever again".

Myleene is currently dating boyfriend Simon Motson. The PR guru, who is also divorced, has two children with a previous partner.



She told Fabulous magazine: "How awful that I could have gone through my life and not met him. Imagine never getting why people write those crazy love songs or do crazy things.

"I get it now as a grown-up, and it’s a lovely, lovely thing. To feel like this is a whole other level, and it’s quite incredible. I’m just very happy. About time, eh?"

'How to Catch A Krampus' Arrivals. Picture: Getty

How many children does Myleene have?

Myleene has two children, Ava, 11, and Hero, seven, with her ex-husband Graham Quinn but announced she was expecting a third child with current partner Simon Motson in a sweet Instagram post on Valentine's Day 2019.

What is Myleene Klass' net worth?

Myleene is worth an estimated £11 million thanks to her combined business ventures including modelling and clothing lines, as well as her TV and radio presenting roles.