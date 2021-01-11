I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 'book Gwrych Castle for 2021'

I'm A Celebrity could remain in the UK this year. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! may be returning to Wales again this year.

I'm A Celebrity bosses have reportedly secured Gwrych Castle for the 2021 series of the reality show.

According to The Sun, while they want to get the show back into the Australian jungle, they are mindful it might not happen due to Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: The Chase's Paul Sinha 'didn't want to imitate Bradley Walsh' as he presents new quiz show

I'm A Celebrity's filming plans are at the 'mercy' of Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ITV

A source told the publication: "A huge amount of work went into readying the building so the basics are all laid down and ready to go.

“The castle format ended up being a huge success for ITV and having a second series in Wales wouldn’t be a negative for them.

“But going back to Australia is what everyone wants and that is what everyone is working towards and hoping for."

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the Queen of the Castle in 2020. Picture: ITV

However, they added that the show is at the "mercy" of virus restrictions, which is why they have the castle booked as an alternative.

"Formally an agreement is in place for the use of Gwrych Castle this year", the source said: "Should the show need to be held there again it has all got the green light.”

The castle is an option for 2021 if the pandemic stops travel to Oz. Picture: ITV

I'm A Celebrity was forced to move to North Wales earlier this year as the pandemic continued to put a stop to all our favourite TV shows.

While some viewers preferred the jungle to the castle setting, the 2020 series was overall a success, with many viewers enjoying the change of pace.

Giovanna Fletcher was named the first Queen of the Castle, but will we see a second King or Queen of the castle in 2021?

READ NOW: The Masked Singer viewers shocked as Swan's identity is revealed