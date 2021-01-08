Exclusive

The Chase's Paul Sinha 'didn't want to imitate Bradley Walsh' as he presents new quiz show

By Naomi Bartram

The Chase's Paul Sinha has spoken to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk ahead of his new TV gameshow.

Paul Sinha has revealed why he never asked presenter Bradley Walsh for advice ahead of his new TV gig.

The Chase star recently landed his own hosting role on brand new celebrity quiz show Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

But 50-year-old Paul admitted that he wanted to make the show his own, telling us: “I didn’t ask anyone for any advice, because there wasn’t enough time but also I’m very much of the belief you should carve your own path.

“It’s important to be inspired and watch people and know why they’re good, and understand why they’re good.

“But I think I can do the thinking on my own without help.”

Paul Sinha is hosting his brand new TV showdown. Picture: ITV

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, he continued: “If I watch a great presenter doing a show, I can sit there and take notes on what I believe are the reasons why this presenter is great.

“But I don’t necessarily want to copy him or her, I just note it and am aware of it and use it as a guide.”

Paul has worked alongside Bradley and his fellow Chasers for ten years now, after first appearing on The Chase back in 2011.

But he’s determined not to imitate his TV heroes, telling us: “I think you should be your own person and not a clone of someone else.

“Nobody has hired me to host a show to be someone else. They’ve hired me to host a show to be me. Bradley Walsh is one of the best hosts in the entire country.

“I watch him and I know why he’s great but I don’t want to be him because he’s Bradley Walsh, and if I try to be him I’ll just end up a poor imitation of Bradley Walsh.”

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown kicks off this Saturday and will see Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett captain celebrity teams who are asked questions on telly trivia.

Some famous faces set to feature on the programme include Emilia Fox, Laura Whitmore, Janet Street-Porter, and Shirley Ballas.

Meanwhile, Paul is also currently starring on The Chase spin off show Beat The Chasers, which sees him on the same team as Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Shaun Wallace.

The quizzers are tasked with working together in order to beat a contestant who is playing for huge amounts of money.

When asked whether there is ever any tension among his fellow Chasers, Paul told us: “It’s really really rare that we’d actually get annoyed with each other, people read too much into a look.

“But that’s not to say there aren’t moments when you’re annoyed with each other, when Jenny applied a light punch to my arm this week, she was genuinely annoyed that I’d buzzed in and got a Star Wars question wrong when she knew the answer to.

“She had every right to be annoyed, but that genuine annoyance doesn’t happen very often because normally it all goes by so quickly we haven’t got time to be annoyed with each other.”

Paul Sinha's TV Showdown starts Saturday 9 January at 10pm on ITV.

