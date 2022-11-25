Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Locations, dates and schedule revealed

25 November 2022, 11:12

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?
Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule? Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola's popular truck tour is back for 2022 with the first few stops on the list already having been announced.

The famous Coca Cola truck will travel across the United Kingdom and allow people to get into the festive spirit with a personalised bottle of Coke.

The locations of where the truck is heading next is updated during the tour, which means you'll have to stay updated to find out if the festive truck is visiting your local area.

We'll keep this page updated across the Christmas period so you can stay up-to-date with the truck's latest movements.

Coca Cola's famous truck will be travelling across Great Britain over the festive period
Coca Cola's famous truck will be travelling across Great Britain over the festive period. Picture: Alamy

Where is the Coca Cola truck stopping in 2022?

So far, Coca Cola have announced the first four stops of the famous truck.

Confirmed Coca Cola truck tour stops 2022:

  • 25th November: Bluewater, Kent
  • 26th- 27th November: Beckton, London
  • 8th -10th December: Dublin, Ireland
  • 16th - 17th December: Belfast, Northern Ireland

While any following stops have not been announced yet, we do know that last year the Coca Cola truck visited the following places:

  • Edinburgh
  • Cardiff
  • Taunton
  • Newcastle upon Tyne
  • Leeds
  • Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
  • Pudsey, Leeds
  • Portsmouth
  • Gainsborough
  • Manchester
  • London
  • Watford
  • Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester
  • Dudley
  • Sainsbury’s Beckton, London
  • Basildon
  • Liverpool
  • Intu Lakeside
  • 02 Arena, London
Coca Cola announce the locations of their next stops as the tour is taking place
Coca Cola announce the locations of their next stops as the tour is taking place. Picture: Alamy

What can you do at the Coca Cola truck tour?

If you manage to see the Coca Cola truck when it visits your local area, you'll be given a QR code which, when scanned, will allow you to enter a pop-up winter market.

People will also be able to buy a bottle of Coke, which they can have personalised with their name or a message.

This year, Coca Cola are also teaming up with FareShare to donate 100,000 meals.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca-Cola.

"Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis.

"We hope as many people visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Guinness World Records has announced that Flossie is officially the oldest cat in the world.

Flossie, 26, officially named oldest cat in the world

You can defrost your car with onions

Simple hack to defrost your car windscreen using an onion

It's time for the Gonks to come out!

Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

Airports could ditch 100ml liquid rule

UK airports to scrap 100ml liquids hand luggage rule

News

More train strikes are on the way before Christmas – here’s everything you need to know.

Christmas train strikes: Travel chaos as festive cancellation dates announced

Travel

Trending on Heart

David Walliams is reportedly leaving BGT after a decade.

David Walliams 'quits Britain's Got Talent' after 10 years on hit show

TV & Movies

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself

This Morning

Boy George hit out at Lorraine on Twitter

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George hits out at Lorraine over 'tantrum' dig

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The favourites to win I'm A Celebrity have been revealed

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Dec accidentally swore live on I'm A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity fans shocked as Declan Donnelly accidentally swears live on-air

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Here's who has earned the most from I'm A Celebrity

Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco.

Tesco reveals new self-checkout voice after customer wins competition

Buster the dog from the John Lewis advert has died

Buster the trampolining dog from iconic John Lewis Christmas advert has died

TV & Movies

Here's how much Christmas lights cost to run

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights at home?

Matt Hancock opening up about his childhood on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's Matt Hancock opens up about ‘harrowing’ money struggles when he was younger

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Would you charge guests to come to a party?

Mum fumes over £16 fee for son to attend child's birthday party

Parenting

Jack Grealish fulfilled his promise to young Finlay

Heartwarming moment Jack Grealish fulfils promise to boy, 11, with goal celebration

Celebrities

Tom Parker lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year.

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey 'finds love again' following The Wanted star's death

Showbiz

Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert

Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert