Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

21 November 2024, 12:48

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme
Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme. Picture: Waitrose

By Hope Wilson

The Waitrose Christmas advert has left us wondering who stole the dessert?

Waitrose have released their Christmas advert which is filled with sumptuous foods and a side of mystery, as one family member has committed a delicious crime.

Titled 'Sweet Suspicion', the ad stars Matthew Macfadyen, Joe Wilkinson, Sian Clifford and Rakhee Thakrar, as the family settle down to enjoy a festive dinner. However there is trouble afoot, as their prize pudding has disappeared from the fridge.

Whilst none of the characters have owned up to taking the tasty treat, the Detective (played by Matthew Macfadyen) is hot on the case and thinks he's discovered who stole the decadent dessert.

But who stole the Waitrose dessert? Here is everything we know about the suspects.

The Waitrose Christmas advert 2024 has been revealed
The Waitrose Christmas advert 2024 has been revealed. Picture: Waitrose

Who stole the Waitrose dessert?

It is currently unknown who is behind the the Waitrose dessert theft, however viewers won't have to wait too long to find out who the culprit is.

There are some secret clues spread throughout the advert, but can you figure out whodunnit?

Watch the Waitrose Christmas 2024 advert here:

Waitrose enlists all-star cast for ‘whodunnit’ Christmas campaign

Who are the suspects?

Steve, the Devoted Cook – Discovered the empty pudding box but he’s been busy in the kitchen preparing the feast. He’s a man of principle. Or is he?

Gamma, the Matriarch – She usually makes the Christmas pudding and is miffed to be relegated to cranberry sauce this year. Could this be her revenge?

May, the Rebel – She says she was peeling parsnips all day. Everyone knows she lied... so what else is she hiding?

Uncle Phil, the Misfit – Only invited at the last minute, Phil brought the pudding with him. Perhaps he wanted to keep it all to himself?

Samira. the Perfect Host – The ‘hostess with the mostest’ likes everything in its place. But if Uncle Phil is threatening her perfect Christmas, could this be the perfect sabotage?

Sonny and Naya, the Sticky Fingers – They love sugar and were already picking sweets from the gingerbread house. But why did Sonny call Naya a thief? Does he know something the others don’t?

Fig, the Con Artist – The cutest family member everyone loves has already tried to swipe food. Did he strike again?

The Detective – He’s a bit of a lone wolf who’s tasked himself with cracking the case. But could he be at the centre of it?

