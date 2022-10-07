P!nk announces six huge UK outdoor shows for summer 2023

On Air Now
7 October 2022, 08:05
Today, the global pop icon has announced six huge UK outdoor shows as part of a 2023 European tour.
P!NK will bring her immensely powerful voice and high-octane live show back to UK shores for the first time since 2019’s phenomenal sold-out Beautiful Trauma World Tour.
Tickets for all shows will go on general sale on Friday 14th October at 10am BST. Special guests will be announced shortly.
Renowned for her undeniably breathtaking live shows with colossal production, teamed with her world-class talent, P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 is set to be yet another impressive landmark in her already phenomenal career and a truly unforgettable live experience for fans.
Summer Carnival 2023 will start with two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, before two nights at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland and one night at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Her final UK performance will be as headliner at London’s iconic Hyde Park as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.
Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London
Tickets will be available from 10am BST on Friday 14th October at:
Ticketmaster | AXS | Gigantic | Alt-Tickets
VIP ticket packages available from Event Travel.
Hospitality packages are also available from the venue.