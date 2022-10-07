P!nk announces six huge UK outdoor shows for summer 2023

P!nk announces new UK dates as part of European tour. Picture: Sony Music

Today, the global pop icon has announced six huge UK outdoor shows as part of a 2023 European tour.

P!NK will bring her immensely powerful voice and high-octane live show back to UK shores for the first time since 2019’s phenomenal sold-out Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Tickets for all shows will go on general sale on Friday 14th October at 10am BST. Special guests will be announced shortly.

It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much.... So it’s finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical! - P!NK

Renowned for her undeniably breathtaking live shows with colossal production, teamed with her world-class talent, P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 is set to be yet another impressive landmark in her already phenomenal career and a truly unforgettable live experience for fans.

Summer Carnival 2023 will start with two nights at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, before two nights at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland and one night at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Her final UK performance will be as headliner at London’s iconic Hyde Park as part of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 | UK Tour Dates:

Wednesday 7th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Thursday 8th June - University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

Saturday 10th June - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Sunday 11th June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Tuesday 13th June - Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 24th June – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

Tickets will be available from 10am BST on Friday 14th October at:

Ticketmaster | AXS | Gigantic | Alt-Tickets

VIP ticket packages available from Event Travel.

Hospitality packages are also available from the venue.