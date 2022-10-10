Rod Stewart announces huge 2022 UK Tour

Rod's album the Tears of Hercules is his latest release. Picture: Live Nation

Tickets are on sale now to see Rod on his 2022 UK Tour.

In support of the release of his 31st studio album The Tears Of Hercules, Sir Rod Stewart will once again hit the road in 2022 with a massive UK Tour.

Continuing his iconic reign performing a string of headline shows, kicking off in Nottingham on 16th November 2022 with additional stops at, London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester before concluding In Newcastle on 22nd December.

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours, Rod’s 2022 shows promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits in his unmissable captivating style. Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as, being the first to hear live performances of tracks from his soon to be released new album ‘The Tears Of Hercules’.

Tour Dates

16th November 2022 - Nottingham, U.K. - Motorpoint Arena

22nd November 2022 - London, U.K. - The O2

29th November 2022 - Glasgow, U.K. - Ovo Hydro

6th December 2022 - Liverpool, U.K. - M&S Bank Arena

9th December 2022 - Birmingham, U.K. - Utilita Arena

13th December 2022 - Leeds, U.K. - First Direct Arena

14th December 2022 - Manchester, U.K. - AO Arena

17th December 2022 - Newcastle, U.K. - Utilita Arena

Tickets

Tickets for Rod Stewart’s shows are on sale now. Available on TicketMaster.