Kate and Pippa Middleton make best dressed list

The Middleton and Knowles sisters are named best dressed sister

Kate and Pippa and Beyoncé and Solange were named best dressed siblings by US Vogue magazine for their best dressed issue, out next week.

The Middletons were picked for making the just above the knee hem length of skirt and dresses popular again.

"Short enough to be impossible for an older-generation royal to wear" said Mark Holgate, Vogue Fashion News Director and Editor of the best dressed issue, "long enough to be decent when sitting or bending down to talk to a child".

Singer Beyoncé and her DJ sister Solange too appear in the list as do Twilight star Dakota Fanning and her sister, 14 year old actress Elle, who were named for having an "ethereal beauty".

