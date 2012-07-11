Kate Middleton is a Cheryl Cole fan

The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of Cheryl Cole's music!

Kate Middleton met the 'Call My Name' singer at Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee concert in June, and she told Cheryl how much she loved her songs.



'Kate is really down to earth,' said Cheryl to Grazia. 'We talked about fashion and she said she loved my music. She was incredibly girly and sweet.'



Cheryl is already friends with Kate's father-in-law, Prince Charles, and has admitted to having a crush on Prince Harry in the past...



'Everybody knows I have a soft spot for Harry,' says the 29-year-old. 'He's cute. I've met him several times and we laugh about it.

'It's a bit of banter between us. He's so ordinary and he's just a normal 27 year old who is living in a crazy world and we can bond over that.'