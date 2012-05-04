Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's night in Suffolk hotel

Kate Middleton and Prince William stayed at a hotel in Westleton after celebrating a friend's wedding in Suffolk.

Managers of the Westleton Crown said it was a surprise to all the team when the royal couple arrived on the weekend of the 28th April.

They were there with other wedding guests after the groom had chosen the hotel to host a house party.

The couple stayed in a room with a contemporary four poster bed.

The morning after the wedding, they enjoyed a cooked breakfast before heading back home.

General manager of the hotel Gareth Clarke said, "It's not everyday you get to serve the 2nd in line of the throne. The atmosphere was very relaxed throughout and everyone seems to have a great time".