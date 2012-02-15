Duchess of Cambridge's high tea with the Queen

Kate Middleton will join the monarch for Fortnum and Mason visit

The Duchess will accompany the Queen to the unveiling of a plaque at the high end store to mark the renovation of London's Piccadilly area on March the 1st.

Exactly a week later, on the 8th Kate will join Elizabeth the II and the Duke of Edinburgh on a trip to Leicester to mark the royal diamond jubilee tour.

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently undertaking royal visits without her husband, Prince William, who is in the Falklands for 6 weeks as part of his RAF training.

For the first time Kate Middleton attended the opening of painter Lucian Freud's exhibition at London's National Gallery on her own, and on Valentine's Day she went solo again when she visited a children's hospital in Liverpool.