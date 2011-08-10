Dresses inspired by Kate and Pippa's on sale

Royal wedding inspired gowns recreated by retailer will be on sale at a fraction of the originals' price

Retailer Debenhams has created the stunning frocks to meet demand from customers.

The collection, named "Lady In Waiting List" will be available in the next few months and includes a style similar to that worn by Pippa, the little bridesmaids and a take on Kate Middleton's wedding dress with a twist: it's black.

Prices start at £42 for the little girls' gowns and the most expensive is Pippa's priced at £170, still much cheaper than the Alexander McQueen's original, which is said to have cost in the region of £20,000.

Take a look at the dresses below