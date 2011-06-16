Kate turns down stylist's help

No dresser for the Duchess of Cambridge

Kate has decided not to hire a stylist for her trip to the US and Canada.

Middleton has deemed the help "a waste of money", saying that she doesn't want to be seen as a clothes horse and that she can dress herself.

An internal ad for the job at St James' Palace has been withdrawn.

Kate and Will's personal secretary, Jamie Lowther Pinkerton, said "I made a boob. It is the first time I have worked for a lady. It was a move on my behalf to create a structure that was based on what is traditional".

Kate has also decided against a lady in waiting, basically an assistant and female companion.



Prince William and his wife will only have an entourage of seven, including Kate's hairdresser James Pryce, for their north American trip.

