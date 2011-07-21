Kate & Will's royal wedding items on display

Buckingham Palace opens its door for summer and displays items such as Kate's McQueen's wedding dress and shoes

The door of Buckingham Palace will be opened from July 23d until October 3d and visitors will be able to see many of the things featured in Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton.

Kate's Alexander McQueen dress and bridal shoes will be on display as will her tiara and veil, bouquet, the pear-drop earrings and one of the wedding fruit cakes too.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 and are selling fast, thanks to the huge interest in Will & Kate's royal wedding.