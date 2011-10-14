Lady in red Kate Middleton dazzles at charity do

Will and Kate make a public appearance to support the Child Bereavement Charity

Lately they've kept a low profile, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a gala at St James’s Palace in London by 100 Women in Hedge Funds, a foundation William is patron of.

The do raised 675,000 for the Child Bereavement Charity last night.

The Prince said he was "quietly proud" of what had been achieved by the 100 Women in Hedge Funds and the Child Bereavement Charity.

Kate attended the do in a bright red wrap dress by label Beulah.