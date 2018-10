Kate lets puppy's name slip!

Kate Middleton has accidentally let the name of her little puppy slip.

After keeping it secret for weeks, the Duchess has finally revealed the name - Lupo.



The name means wolf in Italian. Little Lupo already has his own Twitter page - follow him @HRH_Lupo!



Kate let the name slip during a visit to Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford, where she was helping to promote The Art Room - a charity she has become a patron of.



The black doggy is a cocker spaniel.