The Duchess of Cambridge at Madame Tussauds

Modelmakers have been working on the figures - which cost £150,000 each - for several months ahead of them being unveiled in April.

Staff have been working to prepare the figures for the first anniversary of her marriage to William. She will take her place alongside the Duke's figure at the London branch on April 4, wearing a copy of the blue Issa dress she wore when the couple announced their engagement.



Another waxwork figure will be placed in the Madame Tussauds exhibition in New York will portray her with a replica Alexander McQueen gown worn at a Bafta event, while the model in Amsterdam will be draped in a lace Alice Temperley number.



A further figure will be unveiled at the Blackpool branch of Tussauds wearing a Jenny Packham dress.



