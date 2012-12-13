Pippa talks Christmas at the Middletons'

Pippa Middleton has revealed what it's like to spend Christmas day in the Middleton household.

29-year-old Pippa was in Amsterdam promoting her book Celebrate when she lifted the lid on her dad Michael's unique Christmas custom.



'My father has developed this funny tradition of surprising us at some point by appearing in fancy dress,' she told the Spectator.



'He buys a new costume each year and typically gets a bit carried away - a couple of Christmases ago, he appeared in an inflatable sumo outfit!'



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to spend this Christmas at the Middletons' Berkshire home.