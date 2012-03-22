Prince William and Kate reunited!

Now Will is back from the Falklands, the royal couple are finally back together again.

Kate has been looking assured and confident on her solo public appearances since William left for six weeks' official RAF duty in the south Atlantic, even making her first public speech at the launch of new facilities at the Ipswich East Anglia Children's Hospice.



Nonetheless, we're sure Kate - and the couple's cocker spaniel Ludo - will be delighted to have her husband back on home soil.



A spokesperson for St James’ Palace confirmed that William is to have a few days' rest, which the couple 'will spend privately'.



Afterwards, the couple will return to Angelsey, North Wales, where Wills will get back to work in his regular search and rescue post.