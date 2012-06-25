Kate Middleton redecorating Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to enlist an interior designer to help her redesign her and Prince William's Kensington apartment as the pair prepare to make it their official home.

Kate Middleton is reportedly looking to recruit interior designer Kelly Hoppen to help her plan the property's redecoration.



'She's keen to work with interior designer Kelly Hoppen, but she wants to do a lot herself,' an insider reportedly revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently residing at their home in Anglesey, North Wales, where Prince William is completing a tour with the RAF.

The couple had low key celebrations for Prince William's 30th birthday at the Welsh home on Friday.