The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan revenge on Prince Harry

Kate Middleton says Prince William will get Harry back after marathon joke

As he was handing out trophies to the winners of the London Marathon on Sunday April 22, royal prankster Prince Harry joked that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will enter the race next year, putting his brother and sister in law on the spot.

Last week, at the reception to honour the British soldiers who took part in the Scott-Amundsen race to the South Pole, Kate Middleton was asked whether this was true.

"I think William's going to have to think of something to get him back." said the young duchess.

However Kate did not rule out that she and Wills might indeed enter the world-famous marathon, hinting that her sister Pippa could take part too.

"I'm more of a short-distance runner" said the Duchess of Cambridge "My sister is more of a longer-distance runner."

Will Pippa Middleton get her sister back now?