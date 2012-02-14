Will and Kate made into dolls

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been turned into Barbie dolls.

Mattel made the announcement today. The plastic figurines have been launched to coincide with their one-year anniversary.



The models are each 11.5 inches tall and come sporting wedding costumed replicating those worn on 29th April.



The royal couple follow in the footsteps of other stars who have been given the Barbie treatment, including JK Rowling, actress Grace Kelly and tennis ace Kim Clijsters.



The dolls are available to pre-order at £99.99.