William and Kate & 'Bridesmaids'

William and Kate have been spotted watching the bawdy movie 'Bridesmaids' in their local Cineworld.

The royal couple are in North Wales after their tour of Canada and the USA and decided to enjoy a night at the movies in Llandudno.

Cineworld tweeted, "Prince William & Kate Middy saw Bridesmaids at Cineworld Llandudno this W'end. Wonder what they made of Kristen Wiigs 'one eyed' impression?"

And the cinema chain later tweeted, "With Prince William & Kate Middy now loyal royal Cineworld Customers we're replacing the popcorn with caviare and knighting all Unlimiteds"

The couple who are film fans are making up for lost time after the spent 10 hours with no in-flight entertainment on the way back from Los Angeles.

A technical glitch on the BA flight from Los Angeles meant passengers in the £5000 first-class seats couldn't enjoy movies and other entertainment.