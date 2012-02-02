William and Kate adopt puppy

Prince William and Kate have adopted a puppy for themselves.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by an adorable pooch during a beach stroll in Wales. The pup has now been confirmed as the royal couple's new pet.



The adopted puppy is 'a few months old,' an insider reportedly revealed. It's a black cocker spaniel that comes from a litter 'with a close family connection'.



The new dog will keep Kate company while William is away in the Falklands, after the second-in-line to the throne left yesterday.



However, the name has so far been kept secret.