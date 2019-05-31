Advertise In The North East

Advertise With Us

Welcome to the commercial page for Heart, part of Global Radio. This page contains information regarding commercial opportunities on our station. To find out more, please get in touch with the contacts at the bottom of this page.

Advertising On Air And Online

If you would like to advertise your company or product on our radio station or website, please contact Kim Miljus on 0191 444 2511 or email at globalradiosalesnewcastle@thisisglobal.com.

About Heart Creative Services

- Award winning creative team focused on writing results-driven radio campaigns.

- Write and produce your creative work with RACC clearance, which protects you and your customers.

- Able to meet short deadlines and tight turnaround times.

- Produce ads for Heart and all Global Radio stations as well as external stations.

- Organise and book celebrity voiceovers, studio hire, custom composed music.