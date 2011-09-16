JK Rowling - kids perfect teacher

A survey's revealed Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, is children's most popular choice when it comes to the perfect female teacher.

While Hogwarts' famous headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, was the most popular choice for the perfect male teacher.



Other favourites include Cheryl Cole, the Duchess of Cambridge, Jamie Oliver and Yoda from Star Wars.



However, parents have a different view of perfection, opting for Carol Vorderman and Stephen Fry as the ideal people to teach their offspring.