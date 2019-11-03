Win £10,000!

Win £10,000! Picture: iStock

You can win a HUGE £10,000! AND we'll pay the money before Christmas!

For your chance to win, tell us the name of the celebrity that's hiding under the Santa costume in the image below. If you think you know who it is, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 82122. Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 22nd December 2019. If you text after that you won't be entered into the competition but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here.

Who's the celeb under the Santa costume? Picture: Press Association

And...well done to the winner of our latest picture competition. Jordan knew that our mystery photo came from Strictly Come Dancing, and he's now £5,000 richer!