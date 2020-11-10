Win 20 Top Toys For Christmas!
10 November 2020, 16:10
You could win over £1,000-worth of this season’s must have kids’ gifts – all delivered in time for Christmas!
Includes toys from:
L.O.L. Surprise, LEGO Minecraft, Vtech, Hatchimals, Nerf, Barbie, Star Wars & loads more!
For your chance to win a dream Christmas for your kids, or to be the coolest uncle or aunt for the rest of time, answer this question:
WHAT IS THE TOY IN THE IMAGE BELOW?
If you know, text TOY followed by your answer to 82122
Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 4pm on Wednesday 16th December 2020. If you text after that your entry won't count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here
Here’s the full list of amazing prizes that you can win:
Animatronic Baby Yoda
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane
Paw Patrol Dino Rescue
VTech KidiZoom
Present Pets Fancy Puppy Interactive Toy
Squeakee The Balloon Dog
Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo
furReal Poopalots Big Wags Interactive Pet
Bluey 4WD family vehicle
ThinkFun Gravity Maze
LEGO Minecraft The Illager Raid
Singing Elsa Fashion Doll
Lego Gingerbread House
Barbie GMW07 Fresh 'n' Fun Food Truck
Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Flyer
Laser Battle Hunters vehicle
Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster
Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set
Throw Throw Burrito game
Licensed Range Rover Evoque 4WD 12V Ride On Battery Jeep 2020 Toy Car Model: White