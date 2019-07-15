Mystery Destination - Win £5,000

Win £5,000! Picture: iStock

You can win a HUGE £5,000!

For your chance to win, tell us IN WHICH COUNTRY you would find the mystery landmark that we’ve jumbled up below.

If you think you know, text the word PRIZE followed by your answer to 82122

Texts cost £1.50 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 8pm on Thursday 22nd August. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here