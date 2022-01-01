January Jackpot 2022: Twenty people will win £22,000 this month!

Heart's January Jackpot is back for 2022! Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

To start the year, we are turning up the feel good… and making 20 people a MASSIVE £22,000 richer throughout January!

On Tuesday 4th January we are launching our huge new game, Heart’s 2022 January Jackpot!

One song could win YOU up to £22,000 - every single day – every time we play!

Heart’s 2022 January Jackpot starts on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday morning at 6.30!

YOU could start the year an INCREDIBLE £22,000 richer!!!

Make sure you sign up to Heart’s Text Club here. It’s free to join, and from time to time we may send you promotional offers such as free additional entries into the competition. We’ll send these offers by SMS to the number you signed up with.