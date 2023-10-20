Heart's £30K Triple Play: How to play

Listen out for these artists on Monday for your chance to win! Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

Here's how you can play Heart's £30K Triple Play.

Heart's £30K Triple Play will return on Monday (23rd October) from 6:30am on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman.

To play, all you have to do is listen out for three feel-good artists on weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm. They are:

Pink

Bruno Mars

Britney Spears

When ONE of these artists plays – you can win £300

of these artists plays – you can win When TWO of these artists play back-to-back in any order – you can win £3,000

of these artists play back-to-back in any order – you can win And when all THREE of these artists play back-to-back in any order – you can win £30,000!

How to play

When you hear PINK / BRUNO MARS / BRITNEY SPEARS… get ready to text the word ‘PLAY’ to 82122.

Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You have the duration of the song or songs to enter, if you text after that, you won't be entered but you may still be charged. You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to play this Heart Network game. All the rules and online entry details can be found here.

You can play Heart's £30K Triple Play on the Heart Network across England and Wales*, or on Heart UK – available across Great Britain on DAB, through your TV and on Global Player. Do not attempt to enter if you're listening to Heart Scotland.

You can also play with Win+ here (18+)