Play Jamie & Amanda’s TWO MILLION in the Music

Bruno Mars is our first TMITM artist! Picture: Heart

Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden are giving you the chance to win MORE MONEY THAN EVER BEFORE

To mark the start of the All New Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden, we are giving YOU the chance to win a share of £2,000,000!

Our incredible new game Jamie & Amanda’s Two Million in the Music will see a MASSIVE TWO MILLION POUNDS be won throughout the summer.

It’s the most money we’ve EVER given away, and YOU can win YOUR share of it every day, right here on Heart!

Every morning at 8am Jamie & Amanda will give you the name of an artist we play on Heart. They’ll tell you how much money YOU can win that day.

Then whenever that artist plays on Heart between 8am – 4pm, you need to text MUSIC to 82122 to try win that money!

Texts cost 1.50 plus your standard network rate. Once the song starts, you’ll have 10 minutes to enter, if you text after that – you won't be entered but you may still be charged. You must be 18 or over to play this Heart network game. All the T&Cs & FAQ’s are here

Monday 3rd June



When BRUNO MARS plays you can win £20,000!

So, make sure you’re listening to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden weekday mornings at 8am to find out who the next artist is… and most importantly, how much money YOU can win!

YOU can get your hands on a share of an INCREDIBLE TWO MILLION POUNDS!