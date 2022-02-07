Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: One listener MUST win £1,000,000!

Will you win ONE MILLION POUNDS at the end of May? Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

The biggest game on radio is back for 2022 - will our next millionaire be YOU?

Here at Heart there's nothing we love more than turning up the Feel Good - and giving our listeners opportunities to win incredible prizes and life-changing sums of cash!

So that's why we are so excited to confirm that our huge competition Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back for 2022.

The game will officially kick off during Heart Breakfast on Monday February 14th - and by the end of May, one listener will be £1,000,000 better off!

Last year the amazing Shelley Humphries took the top prize. She's a Northampton mum of five with her own burger van business.

She turned down £10,000 for a place in the final - and it was a decision that changed her life!

Bookmark this page and stay tuned to Heart for details about how to play and how to win either a big cash lump sum or a place in the Million Pound final in a few months' time!

