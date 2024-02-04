Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024: Terms & conditions and FAQs

Terms and conditions and FAQs of Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2024.

FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting WIN followed by the name of the artist performing the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’ to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2. You must be 18 or over to play this Heart Network competition.

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. Listen out for the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’. When you hear it, you need to identify the artist who performs the song. You’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to enter. It will be a different song each time and play up to 8 times throughout the day.Make sure that you don’t try to enter if you’re listening on catch-up. If you do, your entry might not count but you may still be charged.

Can I enter by phone?

No, text and online via Heart’s Win+ platform are the only ways to enter this competition.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Please note, if it turns out that you have insufficient funds to pay for your entry/ies and you are selected as a winner, your prize may be forfeited and we will have to remove it , or award your prize to another entrant, at our discretion, so please ensure you are able to pay for any entries you make to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt. If you chose to pay via Debit Card and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account, or you may have entered the billing details incorrectly, ie. billing address, CVV. Please contact your bank if in doubt. If payment via Apple Pay/Google Pay failed, you’ll need to contact your bank about this.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once - either a cash prize OR a place in the Million Pound Final - you can’t enter again, but you’ll still be charged if you try to. We strongly advise against excessive use of the Premium Rate text lines.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

Is one person really going to win one million pounds?

YES, really! One person WILL win one million pounds tax-free – not a “share of” the cash - the whole shebang! Just like our previous four winners Tommy, Shelley, Paul and Magaret.

How will you decide who wins the one million pound prize?

Winners in each round can either choose to walk away with the cash amount available that day, or instead choose a place in the Million Pound Final which is a two-stage process. Instage one, the number of finalists will be randomly whittled down to 9 people, who will make it through to stage two. There will be an additional draw to find the person who will win the 10th place in stage two of the Million Pound Final. The 10 entrants will then each have a one in ten chance of becoming the nation’s newest millionaire. The million-pound winner will be determined through a random process overseen and verified by an independent adjudicator.

Do I need to be available on a certain date if I choose a place in the Million Pound Final?

If you choose a place in the Million Pound Final, you must be available to participate in stage one via an online video call on Friday 3rd May 2024. If you are then randomly selected to progress to stage two of the Million Pound Final, you will need to come to London on Thursday 9th May, to participate in person on Friday 10th May (we’ll provide travel expenses and accommodation on the Thursday night for you and a friend). Any entrant who is unable to participate in either of the stages of the Million Pound Final, may, at our discretion, nominate a suitable alternative to represent them in their place. If you or your representativecan’t participate, your place will be forfeited. If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire Promotion on the Heart Network – February to May2024 – Specific Rules

1. The Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 5th February 2024 to Friday 10th May 2024 on the Heart Network and online at www.heart.co.uk. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Allwyn Entertainment Ltd, the operator of The National Lottery. The ‘Prize Provider’ is Global. The Promotion will not run on the Heart Dance, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s or Heart Scotland. We reserve the right to add in extra Promotion rounds at weekends.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. Between Monday 5th February 2024 and Thursday 2nd May 2024, you must listen to Heart between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and listen out for the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’, which will be clearly signalled on-air by a piece of audio production.

4. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

​Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

5. Entry via SMS text message

5.1 To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN, followed by your answer - the name of the artist that performs the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’ - to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2 You must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air. If you text either before or after this window, you will not be entered into the Promotion round but may still be charged.

5.3 On entering the Promotion by SMS, you will receive text bouncebacks which confirm your entry and invite you to take part in offers for bonus entries. The details of these offers will be included in the bouncebacks and a full breakdown of how these offers work is detailed below in clause 8. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to any of these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

6.​ Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 ​To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Heart’s Win+ platform to enter when you hear the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’ on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

6.2 ​To do so, you must visit the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire’ Promotion page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk) and submit your answer (the name of the artist that performs the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’).

6.3 ​You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

6.4​ In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, i.e., 10 minutes from the start of the song as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

6.5 ​For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see Clause 8 below.

7. ​Please note, if you enter outside of the 10-minute entry window, this counts as a wrong answer and you won’t be eligible to win but you may still be charged. As a reminder, do not enter if you are listening to the broadcast in delay on ‘Catch Up’ or ‘Live Restart’.

8.​ All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

9.​ With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing):​

9.1​ We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us.

9.2​ We are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

9.3 As this is a Premium Rate Promotion, it is your responsibility to ensure you have sufficient credit on your phone to pay for this. In the event you enter and have insufficient credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date.

10. At our discretion, we may offer free promotional entries via Global Player into selected rounds of the Promotion. These will also be promoted on air.

11. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible, have the correct answer and must be submitted at the correct time. For the avoidance of doubt, the artist to identify is the lead artist on the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’. Misspellings and slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute.

12. If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. We may only make one call attempt. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entry, as applicable.

13. You will be asked to have a call with the presenter. If you agree, this call may be switched to a Facetime call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or have the call on Facetime. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

14. On talking to the presenter, the winning entrant in each individual round must decide whether they wish to accept the cash prize available for that round, or forfeit this guaranteed prize amount in exchange for a place in the Million Pound Final (“the Million Pound Final”). The Million Pound Final is a two-stage process, each stage is described within clauses 21 to 32 below.

15. When the presenter asks the entrant to make an absolute final decision, the entrant will have 10 seconds to state their decision or else they will default to winning the daily cash amount.

16. Winning entrants who choose a place in the Million Pound Final must be available to participate in stage one of the Million Pound Final via an online video call during Heart Breakfast on Friday 3rd May 2024. Any entrant who is unable to participate, may, at our discretion, nominate a suitable alternative to represent them in their place.If the entrant or their representative do not participate on the online video call as requested, encounter technical difficulties or fail to follow any specific instruction, wereserve the right to exclude them from the Million Pound Final (in which case their place in stage one of the Million Pound Final will not be filled by anyone else). Our decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into on this matter.

17. Furthermore, winning entrants who choose a place in the Million Pound Final must acknowledge and understand that, should they be randomly selected during stage oneof the Million Pound Final, they would be available to attend stage two of the Million Pound Final in person in London on Friday 10th May 2024 (arriving in London on Thursday 9th May in preparation). Any entrant who is unable to attend, may, at our discretion, nominate a suitable alternative to represent them in their place.

18. The number of rounds played each day during the Promotion will be decided by us at our absolute discretion. Between Monday 5th February and Thursday 2nd May, there will be a maximum of eight rounds per day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

19. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, between Monday 5thFebruary and Thursday 2nd May 2024 each Promotion round is a separate round and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

20. Stage one of the Million Pound Final will take place via video call during the Breakfast Show on Friday 3rd May. This video call will include all winning entrants who chose a place in the Million Pound Final rather than accept the cash amount on offer during their round. During the breakfast show 9 entrants will be drawn at random to progress to stage two of the Million Pound Final which will take place on Friday 10th May.

Draw for 10th place in stage 2 of the Million Pound Final

21. On Friday 3rd May 2024, after stage one of the Million Pound Final has finished, there will be further opportunities to enter to win the 10th place in stage two of the Million Pound Final. The Text Message Line and the Online Entry will re-open across the Heart Network from 9am on Friday 3rd May until 3:30pm on Thursday 9th May 2024.

22. During this period, different ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire’ songs will be played.

22.1. Each ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’ will always play between the start of a given hour and half past that same hour (“the Entry Period”).

22.2. Please note that the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be open continuously throughout the draw, but only entries containing the correct answer (the name of the artist performing the ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’) received during the Entry Period will be eligible to win.

22.3. The final ‘Heart Make Me a Millionaire Song’ will play between 3pm and 3:30pm on Thursday 9th May 2024.

22.4. Please note that, when entering for the chance to be in the 10th place draw by SMS text message, the requirements and conditions in points 5.1, 5.3, 8 and 9 apply.

22.5. Please note that, when entering for the chance to be in the 10th place draw online via Win+, the requirements and conditions in points 6.1, 6.2, 6.3, 6.5, 8 and 9 apply.

22.6. As a reminder, do not enter if you are listening to the broadcast in delay on ‘Catch Up’ or ‘Live Restart’.

23. Shortly after the lines close at 3.30pm on Thursday 9th May, one entry will be selected at random from all the entries received during the 3rd May to 9th May drawas detailed above (from both the Text Message Line & the Online Entry). The selected entry must be eligible, submitted during a valid Entry Period and have the correct answer for that specific Entry Period. If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entry, as applicable.

23.1. You will be asked to have a call with the presenter as per clause 13.

24. This selected winning entrant won’t be given a choice of prize. Their prize will be an automatic place in stage two of the Million Pound Final, along with the 9 other winning entrants selected during stage one, bringing the total number of entrants instage two of the Million Pound Final to 10.

25. The 10 entrants who progress to stage two of the Million Pound Final must be able to travel to London on Thursday 9th May 2024 in order to participate in stage two of the Million Pound Final on the morning of Friday 10th May 2024, which takes place in the Heart Studios in Leicester Square. Any entrant who is unable to attend, may, at ourdiscretion, nominate a suitable alternative to represent them in their place. Travel expenses and accommodation will be provided for each of the entrants (or their representative if applicable) and one guest.

26. The entrants (or their representatives) will be given specific instructions once their place in stage two of the Million Pound Final has been confirmed. If they do not participate as requested or fail to follow any specific instructions, we reserve the right to exclude them from the Million Pound Final (in which case their place will not be filled by anyone else). Our decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into on this matter.

27. Any entrant who nominates a representative in their place to participate in stage twoof the Million Pound Final accepts that the representative’s failure to attend or follow any instructions, as per clauses 25 and 26, may result in the entrant’s exclusion from the Million Pound Final.

28. During stage two of the Million Pound Final, the 10 entrants (or their representative(s)) will be asked to select one box at a time from the 10 boxes in front of them. The content of the box will reveal whether it is the one million poundwinning box at the point at which it is opened. The winner of the one million pound prize will be the entrant who opens the winning box (or the entrant who is represented by the person who opens the winning box).The order in which the boxes are selected and opened will depend on the order in which the entrants have been drawn during stage one of the Million Pound Final i.e. the first entrant randomly drawn will be first to choose their box and the last entrant drawn will be the ninth to choose their box. The remaining box will be allocated to the 10th entrant drawn from the Promotion on Thursday 9th May.

29. Each stage of the Million Pound Final will be overseen and verified by an independent adjudicator.

30. We accept no responsibility for any conflicts which may arise between winning entrants and their representatives. For the avoidance of doubt, the representative chosen has no right to claim the million-pound prize or any other prize, either in full or a proportion thereof.

31. At our absolute discretion, we reserve the right to execute stage two of theMillion Pound Final remotely. In this case, the 10 entrants must be available to appear in an online video call on Friday 10th May 2024.

32. In the event that stage two of the Million Pound Final is executed remotely, the entrants will be given specific instructions. If they do not participate on the online video call as requested, encounter technical difficulties or fail to follow any specific instructions, we reserve the right to exclude them from the Million Pound Final (in which case their place will not be filled by anyone else). Our decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into on this matter.

33. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

34. In relation to winners (and runners up), you understand that we may interview you, which we may film, photograph and/or record and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

35. We may also contact you up to six months after the date you are notified of your win to interview you retrospectively about your win and what you spent the money on. We may publish this interview on our websites and/or social media channels, along with any further photographs, videos and/or voicenotes that you may provide us with.

36. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

37. We accept no responsibility or liability for how the winner of the million-pound prize spends their prize money.

Eligibility:

38. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotlandand Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

38a. Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per day (£24 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

38b. Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £25 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

39. For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

40. If you win either a cash prize or a place in stage one of the Million Pound Final during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of the Promotion. For the avoidance of doubt, if you win a place in stage one of the Million Pound Final but don’t make it through to stage two of the Million Pound Final, you will not be eligible to enter for the 10th place draw as part of stage two of the Million Pound Final.

Prize:

41. For each round of the Promotion (with the exception of the 10th place draw), one winning entrant will have the choice of either;

a. a cash prize with the minimum value of £1,000 (as announced on air by the presenter(s)), or;

b. a place in stage one of the Million Pound Final. If the winning entrant chooses a place in the stage one of the Million Pound Final, they will forfeit the guaranteed cash prize available for that round, or if they choose the guaranteed cash prize available for that round they forfeit a place in the stage one of the Million Pound Final.

42. The winning entrant drawn on 9th May will win the 10th place in the stage one of the Million Pound Final.

43. The 10 entrants who progress to stage two of the Million Pound Final will be provided with travel expenses and accommodation for themselves and one guest.

44. One entrant who is the winner determined at the end of stage two of the Million Pound Final will win one million pounds sterling.

45. For the avoidance of doubt, the entrants in the Million Pound Final who do not win the million-pound prize will not be eligible for any prize, cash or otherwise.

46. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

47. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

48. Except for the million-pound prize, if you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you enter the Promotion we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

49. The one million pounds (sterling) prize will be transfered to the overall winner once they can demonstrate that they have received independent financial advice, facilitated by us.

50. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration

51. number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection

52. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order toadminister and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

53. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

54. When you enter a Promotion, you will be asked if you want to opt out of marketing for the same or similar Global Promotions. You may also be asked if you want to optin to additional marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. As the case may be, if you choose to not opt out and/or opt in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

55. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

56. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

57. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.