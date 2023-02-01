Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back for 2023
1 February 2023, 08:00
It's the biggest game on the radio, and it's back for 2023.
Last year we changed the life of Paul Clymer, after a tense final he was the 15th to pick his box in the Make Me A Millionaire vault with Amanda Holden, and opened the one box which read: "Heart Make Me A Millionaire!". Watch the moment back:
And from Monday we're doing it all over again! The big question is, will our next millionaire be you?
We guarantee one Heart listener will win a life-changing one million pounds, and it’s all tax free!
Watch Shelley Humphries, our second millionaire, sharing her advice for playing:
Heart's Make Me A Millionaire returns on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden, Monday morning from 8am and come back here for details on how to play!
Download Global Player and listen for your chance to win.
Watch the moment we made Tommy Norton our first millionaire back in 2020: