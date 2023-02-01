Heart's Make Me A Millionaire is back for 2023

Heart Make Me A Millionaire. Picture: Heart

By Heart

It's the biggest game on the radio, and it's back for 2023.

Last year we changed the life of Paul Clymer, after a tense final he was the 15th to pick his box in the Make Me A Millionaire vault with Amanda Holden, and opened the one box which read: "Heart Make Me A Millionaire!". Watch the moment back:

And from Monday we're doing it all over again! The big question is, will our next millionaire be you?

We guarantee one Heart listener will win a life-changing one million pounds, and it’s all tax free!

Watch Shelley Humphries, our second millionaire, sharing her advice for playing:

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire returns on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden, Monday morning from 8am and come back here for details on how to play!

Watch the moment we made Tommy Norton our first millionaire back in 2020: