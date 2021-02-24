Make Me A Millionaire: Heart's life changing game is back!

24 February 2021, 00:01

Will our next millionaire be YOU?
Will our next millionaire be YOU? Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Will our next millionaire be you?

Last year we changed the life of 23-year-old gas engineer, Tommy Norton when he won £1 MILLION live on Heart.

Tommy Norton had listeners on the edge of their seats last May when he made a late entry to the Make Me A Millionaire grand draw.... and then scooped the jackpot!

After a tense few minutes watching Amanda Holden open the other contestants' choice of locked prize box, he left with the final box to pick - and it contained £1,000,000!

The 23-year-old key worker couldn't believe his luck, and at that moment knew that his life had changed forever.

And now one year later, we guarantee that one more listener is going to win a life changing £1,000,000!

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire returns on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden on Monday, March 1 at 6.30.

More Competitions

See more More Competitions

Get ready for the return of Heart's 2021 January Jackpot

Heart's January Jackpot 2021: Thanks for playing!

Win a Forest Park Holiday

Win a Forest Park Holiday

Win £5,000

Win £5,000!