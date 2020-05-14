Harry and Meghan's new book slammed by Loose Women as 'annoying' and 'unauthentic'

Jane Moore isn't a fan of the book. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The ITV chat show's panel debated the brand new book, Finding Freedom, which is out later this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand new tell-all book is out at the end of summer, and the Loose Women are not fans.

The ITV panel's Jane Moore, 57, laid into the highly-anticipated publication, written by TV producer Carolyn Durand and royal expert Omid Scobie.

Journalist and TV personality Jane said she wasn't particularly looking forward to the book's publication, which looks into the couple, the scrutiny they received from the media and their decision to step down as senior member of the royal family.

Jane added that she thought the book would be "copy-approved" and "not very authentic".

As well as this, Jane also said she found the title of the book "annoying" and blasted the pair for moving to LA.

Talking about the Hollywood move, she added: "They're going to find it tough in LA when the lockdown is lifted.

"They're not going to like all of the attention from the paparazzi."

Finding Freedom is out later this year. Picture: Amazon

She added: "They could be living in Frogmore Cottage, completely untroubled."

Jane's Loose Women co-star Saira Khan chimed in too, saying that she feels like Meghan and Harry have "abandoned" Britain with their move.

Publisher Harper Collins is set to release Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family on August 11.

The description of the book reads: “For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond".