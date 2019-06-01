Real names of Royal family
1 June 2019, 15:20 | Updated: 1 June 2019, 15:40
What are the full names of the Royal family?
The Queen
Full name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
Full title: Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith
Prince Philip
Full name: Born Philip, Prince of Greece; he has also been known as Philip Mountbatten
Full title: His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of The Queen's Service Order, Privy Counsellor
Prince Charles
Full name: Charles Philip Arthur George
Full title: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, CC, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland
Duchess Camilla
Full name: Born Camilla Rosemary Shand; after her first marriage, was known as Camilla Parker Bowles
Full title: Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge
Full name at birth: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton
Full title: Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William
Full name: William Arthur Philip Louis
Full title: His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, Baron Carrickfergus, Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter
Prince Harry
Full name: Henry Charles Albert David
Full title: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel
Meghan Markle
Full name at birth: Rachel Meghan Markle
Full title: Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex