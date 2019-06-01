Real names of Royal family

1 June 2019, 15:20 | Updated: 1 June 2019, 15:40

The immediate Royal Family, along with William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The immediate Royal Family, along with William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON / CLARENCE HOUSE / GETTY IMAGES

What are the full names of the Royal family?

The Queen

Full name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary

Full title: Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

The Queen
The Queen. Picture: WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Prince Philip

Full name: Born Philip, Prince of Greece; he has also been known as Philip Mountbatten

Full title: His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of The Queen's Service Order, Privy Counsellor

Prince Phillip
Prince Phillip. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Charles

Full name: Charles Philip Arthur George

Full title: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, CC, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland

Prince Charles
Prince Charles. Picture: VICTORIA JONES / GETTY IMAGES

Duchess Camilla

Full name: Born Camilla Rosemary Shand; after her first marriage, was known as Camilla Parker Bowles

Full title: Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla
Duchess Camilla. Picture: WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

Full name at birth: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton

Full title: Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI / GETTY IMAGES

Prince William

Full name: William Arthur Philip Louis

Full title: His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, Baron Carrickfergus, Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

Prince William
Prince William. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON – WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Prince Harry

Full name: Henry Charles Albert David

Full title: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel

Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Picture: WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Markle

Full name at birth: Rachel Meghan Markle

Full title: Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Picture: SAMIR HUSSEIN / WIRE IMAGE

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Beach shooting: Gunman was engineer with military training

UK & World

EE's 5G launch is initially limited to six cities, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London

5G map: How can I get it, which providers offer it and where is it available?

Police appeal after man raped in Grenfell Park in Maidenhead

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Katy Perry unveils more details about Orlando Bloom's proposal and says he is "the love of her life"

Katy Perry reveals how Orlando Bloom proposed to her – and it's adorable

Celebrities

Pride is the main LGBT festival in London and it's not too far away

What date is London Pride 2019, what events are happening in the capital and what's this year's route?

Lifestyle

Jo and Alison are BACK for their third season on TLC

Curvy Brides' Boutique stars Jo and Alison tell us what to expect from the new season of their TLC show

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga's most iconic outfits are being displayed in Vegas

There’s a Lady Gaga exhibition in Las Vegas showcasing the ‘Shallow’ singer’s most iconic costumes

Fashion

Brighton Pride will be returning this summer

What date is Brighton Pride 2019, what events are happening and where to buy tickets?

Lifestyle

Sherif is a 20-year-old chef and semi-professional rugby player from London.

What position does Love Island's Sherif Lanre play for Old Alleynian Rugby?

TV & Movies