Real names of Royal family

The immediate Royal Family, along with William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON / CLARENCE HOUSE / GETTY IMAGES

What are the full names of the Royal family?

The Queen

Full name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary

Full title: Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

The Queen. Picture: WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Prince Philip

Full name: Born Philip, Prince of Greece; he has also been known as Philip Mountbatten

Full title: His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire, Companion of the Order of Australia, Companion of The Queen's Service Order, Privy Counsellor

Prince Phillip. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Charles

Full name: Charles Philip Arthur George

Full title: His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, CC, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland

Prince Charles. Picture: VICTORIA JONES / GETTY IMAGES

Duchess Camilla

Full name: Born Camilla Rosemary Shand; after her first marriage, was known as Camilla Parker Bowles

Full title: Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla. Picture: WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

Full name at birth: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton

Full title: Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI / GETTY IMAGES

Prince William

Full name: William Arthur Philip Louis

Full title: His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn, Baron Carrickfergus, Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

Prince William. Picture: CHRIS JACKSON – WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Prince Harry

Full name: Henry Charles Albert David

Full title: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel

Prince Harry. Picture: WPA POOL / GETTY IMAGES

Meghan Markle

Full name at birth: Rachel Meghan Markle

Full title: Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex