Cambridge children set to have their surnames changed in line with Royal tradition

The Cambridge children will inherit new titles in the future. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will all have their names changed when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Cambridge children are set to have their names changed in the near future in line with a royal tradition.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, currently have Cambridge as their official titles, in line with those of their parents.

When Prince Charles becomes King, however, their father Prince William will take on the title of Prince of Wales, meaning their official surnames will become Wales. Kate Middleton will also likely be given the Princess of Wales title.

They will take on the surname of Wales when Prince Charles becomes King. Picture: Getty

They will be following in the footsteps of their father, who also had the surname Wales at school alongside his brother, Prince Harry.

When Prince William went on to marry Kate Middleton, the Queen have him the title of the Duke of Cambridge - meaning their three children were also given the surname.

It was recently reported that Princess Charlotte could take on another title - Princess Royal - which only seven members of the royal family have previously held.

The title is sometimes given to the eldest daughter of the sovereign, and the Queen bestowed the title on her only daughter, Princess Anne in 1987.

The title is held for life - even if the Princess Royal outlives the monarch - meaning it isn't given out automatically.