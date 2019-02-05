Kate Middleton: The Duchess of Cambridge debuts new look in green Eponine London dress and LK Bennet boots as she visits London schools

Kate Middleton was all smiles in a bright green dress. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton was a vision in green as she visited two schools in London as part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she visited two schools in London today alongside her work with early intervention.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Lavender Primary and Alperton Community during her royal outing as a part of Children’s Mental Health Week.

For the occasion, Meghan Markle's sister-in-law opted for a green dress by Eponine London, teamed with black tights and black boots by LK Bennett.

Kate Middleton waved to the crowds as she arrived . Picture: PA

Kate Middleton watched the children perform as she arrived at the first school. Picture: PA

The Duchess finished the look off with a black clutch bag, her hair in a loose wave and natural makeup.

This is a very different look for Kate, who often wears court heels over this style off bulky ankle boots.

The ankle boots are actually a LK Bennett sale item, currently online for only £199.

Although a new look, royal fans were still left impressed by Prince William's wife's stylish ensemble.

Kate Middleton accepted flowers from a child during the visit. Picture: PA

The Duchess' visit is in support of Place2Be’s Children's Mental Health Week.

During the visit, the children were encouraged to bring something that made them feel good.

Kate decided to join in, bringing a picture of her family to show the class.