Kate swings into action at Chelsea Flower Show

The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. Picture: Twitter

The Duchess of Cambridge is in a playful mood as she gives a sneak peek of her ‘Back to Nature’ garden design

The Royal Family today gave a sneak preview of Kate Middleton’s plot at the Chelsea Flower Show, ahead of the event’s opening on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace have shared some spectacular images of the garden, which has been co-designed by the Duchess of Cambridge with a ‘Back to Nature’ theme.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. pic.twitter.com/TmJnylypep — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2019

The theme intends to encourage children and families to spend more time in the great outdoors to help improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

The Duchess of Cambridge will build on Her Royal Highness’s passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health. Picture: Twitter

Ahead of the opening, Kate said: “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The garden, co-created with the Royal Horticultural Society and landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, is intended to be both a playground for children and a relaxing space for adults. It includes a diverse range of plants – including edible ones – a large hollow log, and even a campfire for toasting snacks.

In a touching tribute to her husband’s late mother, the garden also features bunches of forget-me-nots, which were the favourite flower of Princess Diana. However the centrepiece for the mother-of-three’s creation is a quirky treehouse clad in stag horn oak, complete with rope swing seat.

🌿 The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. pic.twitter.com/hWKvbsqORp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2019

And it’s this which has provided perhaps the most iconic image snapped by a palace aide – a giggling Duchess swinging from the seat as she takes a break from applying the garden’s finishing touches. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens this Tuesday until 25 May at The Royal Hospital, Chelsea.