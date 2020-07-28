Meghan Markle's dad Thomas warns her and Harry to 'stop whining' during coronavirus pandemic

Thomas hasn't been in touch with daughter Meghan for years. Picture: Getty

The Duchess' estranged father has given her and husband Harry a word of warning.

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has spoken out about hers and Prince Harry's apparent "whining" during lockdown and has warned the pair they need to stop.

Thomas, 76, has famously not been in touch with his daughter, 38 for a very long time, having not been a part of the Royal Wedding in 2018 or a part of her son Archie's life.

Thomas has spoken out again about his daughter and her husband Harry. Picture: ITV

His comments follow the royal couple's announcement that they had absolutely nothing to do with the new bombshell biography, Finding Freedom, written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The book is set to slam Thomas for selling photos of himself ahead of Meghan and Harry's wedding in early 2018 and will also make complaints about other members of the royal family.

But while a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has denied that the couple contributed to the book, they have not denied the content of published extracts.

Mr Markle revealed to The Sun: "I love my daughter but I really don’t appreciate what she’s become right now.”

Thomas didn't attend the royal wedding in May 2018. Picture: PA

His comments follow the book's allegations that Meghan was let down by her father when he denied staging paparazzi photos just before her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Thomas didn't attend the wedding, one of the factors being he suffered a heart attacks days prior.

He also told The Sun that now is the “worst time in the world to be whining.”

Finding Freedom - which is expected on August 11 - goes into detail about Meghan's strained relationship with her father and his side of the family.

It will detail the long string of unreturned phone messages and texts from her in the days before her wedding and the strain that put on their relationship.

Mr Markle hasn't shied away from interviews about his daughter, and back in January when she and Harry made the decision to step back from royal duties, he called it "embarrassing".