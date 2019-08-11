Meghan Markle targeted by scammers who have used her name to sell diet pills

On Air Now
11 August 2019
The Duchess of Sussex has been featured in a fake online campaign for potentially dangerous diet pills.
Buckingham Palace are taking serious action after 'Keto Weight Loss' tablets used Meghan Markle's name, images and bogus quotes to promote their product.
They claim Meghan used the pills to help get back into shape after giving birth to her first child baby Archie Harrison in May.
A quote on blog website First Level Fitness reads: "I am no different from any other women in the world. Post pregnancy my body had lost its shape. But, with Keto body tone I came back. No women deserve to be out of shape."
Another advert - written like a newspaper article - ran the headline: “Meghan Markle in trouble for disobeying Queen Elizabeth’s orders”.
It claimed the former Suits star was in trouble with the Royal Family for seeking her own “outside help for her weight loss”.
The series of invented quotes were from a publication called Entertainment Today which doesn't exist.
“All my life I’ve been passionate about taking care of my weight due to the pressures of Hollywood to stay young and look fit.
“For the last 10 years I’ve been travelling the world and sourcing organic ingredients and weight loss remedies.”
Another 'illegal' advert on another website claimed Megan wanted the pills to be her “passion project” because she is “obsessed over her weight”.
Buckingham Palace are fighting to get the adverts removed immediately.
A Royal source told the Sunday Mirror: ‘This is obviously not true and an illegal use of the Duchess’ name for advertising purposes. ‘We will follow our normal course of action.’