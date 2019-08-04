Prince Harry pays sweet tribute to his 'amazing wife' Meghan Markle on her birthday

On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Sian Welby 10am - 1pm
4 August 2019, 10:45
The Duke of Sussex posted a loving message to his wife on the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram account – and our hearts just melted.
Prince Harry has paid tribute to his "amazing wife" Meghan Markle on her 38th birthday with an adorable message on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
The Duke shared his loving words with the couple's 9.2million followers alongside a beautiful photo of Meghan, which was taken last year at the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy in Tonga.
Captioning the sweet snap of his spouse smiling, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H.”
Royal fans were quick to join him in wishing the mother-of-one, who gave birth to baby Archie on May 6th this year, a very happy birthday and showered her with compliments, describing her as a "modern role model" and "truly inspiring".
One follower wrote: "Ah! So lovely to read a private message from the Prince! A very Happy Birthday to the lovely Duchess! May your day be filled with lots of love! Keep shining!"
"Harry, I’m so glad that Meghan joined you on this this adventure too. You two are going to do wonderful things together. Happy Birthday Meghan," added another.
While a third added: "Happy bday dear Meghan. What an inspiring modern role model you are. Keep doing the great work and making that difference together with Prince Harry by your side."
The couple are sticking with royal tradition on Meghan's big day and are keeping celebrations under wraps, although a source revealed to HollywoodLife she will likely keep things low-key.
“She prefers to use her day more introspectively.
“She’d much rather have a low-key dinner with her loved ones over a big blowout party.”
The insider also explained that Harry is "always very thoughtful" and probably has "some special things planned for her, but there’s nothing Meghan’s asked for".
Despite enjoying life away from the spotlight at times, the couple have recently opened up about intimate family plans, their views on climate change and their feelings around unconscious racism in a candid interview with conservationist Jane Goodall for British magazine Vogue.
Meghan accepted the role of guest editor for the publication's September issue, named 'Forces For Change', which is above all "about the power of the collective," the Duchess explained.
Prince Harry shared his thoughts on the current state of the world with Jane for the landmark issue, explaining: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it.
“We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”
She replied: “Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Harry said “I know,” before continuing with: “It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.
“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"
Dr Goodall came back with “Not too many!”, to which Prince Harry answered: “Two, maximum!”
“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”