Prince Harry pays sweet tribute to his 'amazing wife' Meghan Markle on her birthday

Prince Harry wished his "amazing wife" a happy birthday on the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram account. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Duke of Sussex posted a loving message to his wife on the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram account – and our hearts just melted.

Prince Harry has paid tribute to his "amazing wife" Meghan Markle on her 38th birthday with an adorable message on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The Duke shared his loving words with the couple's 9.2million followers alongside a beautiful photo of Meghan, which was taken last year at the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy in Tonga.

Captioning the sweet snap of his spouse smiling, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Love, H.”

Royal fans were quick to join him in wishing the mother-of-one, who gave birth to baby Archie on May 6th this year, a very happy birthday and showered her with compliments, describing her as a "modern role model" and "truly inspiring".

One follower wrote: "Ah! So lovely to read a private message from the Prince! A very Happy Birthday to the lovely Duchess! May your day be filled with lots of love! Keep shining!"

"Harry, I’m so glad that Meghan joined you on this this adventure too. You two are going to do wonderful things together. Happy Birthday Meghan," added another.

While a third added: "Happy bday dear Meghan. What an inspiring modern role model you are. Keep doing the great work and making that difference together with Prince Harry by your side."

The couple are sticking with royal tradition on Meghan's big day and are keeping celebrations under wraps, although a source revealed to HollywoodLife she will likely keep things low-key.

“She prefers to use her day more introspectively.

“She’d much rather have a low-key dinner with her loved ones over a big blowout party.”

The insider also explained that Harry is "always very thoughtful" and probably has "some special things planned for her, but there’s nothing Meghan’s asked for".

Meghan Markle is expected to be spoiled by her devoted husband on her 38th birthday today. Picture: Getty

Despite enjoying life away from the spotlight at times, the couple have recently opened up about intimate family plans, their views on climate change and their feelings around unconscious racism in a candid interview with conservationist Jane Goodall for British magazine Vogue.

Meghan accepted the role of guest editor for the publication's September issue, named 'Forces For Change', which is above all "about the power of the collective," the Duchess explained.

Prince Harry shared his thoughts on the current state of the world with Jane for the landmark issue, explaining: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it.

“We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

She replied: “Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”

Harry said “I know,” before continuing with: “It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature.

“I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

Dr Goodall came back with “Not too many!”, to which Prince Harry answered: “Two, maximum!”

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”