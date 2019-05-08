Prince Harry breaks royal tradition by holding royal baby instead of Meghan Markle

8 May 2019, 13:09 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 13:10

Prince Harry held his son in a surprising choice
Prince Harry held his son in a surprising choice. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off their newborn son to the world at Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped out for the first time with their son after he was born on Monday 6th May.

The royal baby made his debut in front of the cameras, with the Duke of Sussex holding the baby in his arms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke royal tradition with Harry holding the baby, as in the past, it has always been the mother who holds the baby while they make their royal debut.

When Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry, it was her who held the babies as she posed on the stairs of the Lindo Wing with Prince Charles.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's outfit details from royal baby photocall revealed

Harry and Meghan beamed as they showed off their newborn son
Harry and Meghan beamed as they showed off their newborn son. Picture: PA
Princess Diana held her sons during the Linda Wing photocalls
Princess Diana held her sons during the Linda Wing photocalls. Picture: PA

In the same way, Kate Middleton held Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when she gave birth in the same location.

However, Meghan and Harry chose for the Duke of Sussex to hold the baby.

More to follow.

