Five things we learnt about Meghan Markle from the September issue of Vogue

Meghan Markle's guest-edited issue of Vogue gives us a glimpse into the Duchess' hard work. Picture: Sussex Royal/PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has made royal history by becoming the first person to ever guest edit the famous September issue of Vogue.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced last month she had been working with British Vogue for months in secret.

Prince Harry’s wife became the guest editor of the September issue, working with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and the team to create the issue named “Force For Change”.

Now the issue is out on newsstands, we’ve had the chance to explore what Meghan has created for Vogue, from profiles of the 15 women who represent “Force For Change”, to the announcement of her Smart Works clothing line and, of course, her interview with Michelle Obama.

We also got to know the Duchess of Sussex a little better, something all fans of Meghan will adore.

From working through her pregnancy to eating tacos with Michelle Obama, here are five things we learnt about Meghan Markle from her iconic September issue of Vogue:

The Duchess of Sussex and editor-in-chief Edward Enninful named the issue "Force For Change". Picture: PA

1) Meghan reached out to Edward Enninful with a very mysterious email

It was in fact the Duchess who first reached out to editor-in-chief Edward.

In his editor’s letter, he writes: “It began with an email, received in the chilly depths of January. I was spending a few day in the Austrian mountains when a message arrived into my inbox out of the blue.

“The sender went by the simplest of monikers – “M” – and for a second I was confused, wondering who this mysterious, one-lettered correspondent could possibly me.”

The pair met for the first time in January, and bonded over mint tea, what followed was the first steps of creating the 2019 September issue of Vogue.

Edward Enninful described how he received a mysterious email from Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

2) Meghan worked on the issue through her pregnancy

The Duchess worked in private on this project through her pregnancy and maternity leave.

In her guest-editor’s letter, the Duchess said: “I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours.

“It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both doing my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy.”

The Duchess of Sussex worked on the issue through her pregnancy and maternity leave. Picture: Sussex Royal

3) Meghan and Michelle ate chicken tacos as they planned their interview

One of Meghan’s contributions to the publication was a Q&A with former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

The Duchess revealed that the pair first met to discuss working together over dinner, which happened to be chicken tacos.

Meghan also mentions that, at this point, she was very pregnant.

She writes: “My first thought was that it needed to be someone kind, inspirational, funny, with gravitas and as much depth as levity. My second thought: it needed to be Michelle Obama.

“So, over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump, I asked Michelle if she would help me with this secret project.”

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle worked together on a piece for the issue. Picture: Getty

4) She’s donated her own clothes to Smart Works

In the Vogue issue, the Duchess announced that she will be working with a number of brands to launch a capsule collection of clothing to help Smart Works.

The Duchess is a royal patron of Smart Works, a UK charity that provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.

In Vogue, Meghan reveals that she has already donated some of her clothes to the charity.

Captioning a picture of her looking through a rail of clothes at Smart Works HQ, she wrote: “Trying to find a special look for a client and stumbling across a few pieces I have donated.”

Meghan has even donated some of her own clothes to Smart Works. Picture: Sussex Royal

5) Only expect one more royal baby

Prince Harry also contributed to the issue, interviewing conservationist Jane Goodall for a piece.

In the interview, the Duke of Sussex revealed that him and Meghan would only have a maximum of two children.

Speaking about the severity of the world’s current state and climate change, the Duke of Sussex said: “What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it.

“We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

To this, Jane replied: “Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”

Harry replied “I know,” before continuing to say: “It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. “I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

When Dr Goodall replied with “Not too many!”, Prince Harry told her: “Two, maximum!

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

The September issue of Vogue is now on sale.