Meghan Markle letter to dad: Duchess of Sussex’s emotional letter to Thomas Markle in FULL as Prince Harry’s wife tells him 'you have broken my heart into a million pieces’

A letter to Thomas Markle from his daughter Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been shared by the estranged father – read it in full here.

Meghan Markle has poured her heart out in a letter to her father, Thomas Markle, telling him he has broken her heart, accusing him of lying to the press and asking him to let her and husband Prince Harry “live our lives in peace”.

The letter, which extracts of were published by The Mail on Sunday, was handwritten and dated August 2018, a few months after Harry and Meghan wed.

Meghan addressed the letter to “Daddy”, before telling him she “does not understand” why he has “chosen to take this path”.

As Mr Markle threatens to release more content of the five page letter, The Daily Telegraph have reported that palace aides are taking legal advice before Meghan decides whether she wants to take formal action.

Take a look below at all the extracts from the emotional letter that have been published:

Meghan’s letter to her father – extracts

“Daddy,

It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing.

Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces - not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.

You’ve told the press that you called me to say you weren’t coming to the wedding - that didn’t happen because you never called.

You’ve said I never helped you financially and you’ve never asked me for help with is also untrue; you sent me an email last October that said: ‘If I’ve depended too much on you for financial help then I’m sorry but please could you help me more not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty’.

I have only ever loved, protected, and defended you, offering whatever financial support I could worrying about your health…and always asking how I could help.

So the week of the wedding to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying.

I called and texted… I begged you to accept help - we sent someone to your home…and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids.

If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop.

Please allow us to live our lives in peace.

Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband…

I realise you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there’s no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you’ll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world.

I pleaded with you to stop reading the tabloids. On a daily basis you fixated and clicked on the lies they were writing about me, especially manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know.

You watched me silently suffer at the hand of her vicious lies, I crumbled inside.

We all rallied around to support and protect you from day one, and this you know.

So to hear about the attacks you’ve made at Harry in the press, who was nothing but patient, kind and understanding with you is perhaps the most painful of all.

For some reason you continue fabricating these stories, manufacturing this fictitious narrative, and entrenching yourself deeper into this web you’ve spun.

The only thing that helps me sleep at night is the faith and knowing that a lie can’t live forever.

I believed you, I trusted you, and told you I loved you.

The next morning the CCTV footage came out.

You haven't reached out to me since the week of our wedding, and while you claim you have no way of contacting me, my phone number has remained the same.

This you know. No texts, no missed called, no outreach from you - just more global interviews you’re being paid to do and say harmful and hurtful things that are untrue.”