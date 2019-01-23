Meghan Markle started a 'secret Instagram' account to stay in touch with her showbiz pals

Meghan Markle reportedly set up a secret Instagram account. Picture: PA

By Alice Westoby

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly created a secret second Instagram account because she "felt very isolated and alone".

The day Meghan Markle closed her Instagram account is the day the Duchess of Sussex truly subscribed to the royal way of life.

By surrendering her public image to the Kensington Palace press office the true trappings of what makes a royal - the PR machine, the glamorous clothing - followed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both had fake social media accounts. Picture: PA

But an insider has revealed that the Duchess didn't anticipate the isolation that could come with her deleting her social media accounts.

Speaking to The Sun, the source revealed that Meg set up a fake persona online to follow her friends and stay in touch with what they were up to across the pond while living her new life in London.

They told the paper that she "felt very isolated and alone".

But no sooner had she set up the fake page before she deleted it again owing to "vile stuff written by social media trolls" about her.

The source said: “It really got to her and, in the end, she had to shut down that account just before Christmas, too, to protect her mental health."

Apparently Meghan isn't the first royal to set up her own secret social media account, apparently her husband Prince Harry had a fake Facebook page which he shut down in 2012.