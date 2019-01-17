Here's what it would look like if the royal family did the #10YearChallenge: From Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has changed so much over ten years . Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

The #10YearChallenge is taking over social media at the moment, and – because the royal family don't have Twitter or Instagram – we're doing it for them.

Kate Middleton

Back in 2009, Kate Middleton was only a year away from being proposed to by the future King of England.

Since then, Kate has become the Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed three children and become a fashion icon.

And when it comes to her look, the Duchess has evolved her style while staying true to her ‘English rose’ look.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's life has changed more than anyone in ten years. Picture: Getty/PA

From 2009 to 2019, a lot has changed for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was still searching for her big break in the TV and film industry in 2009, and sported a very different look.

Now, Meghan is not only married and expecting her first child, the former actress is also part of the royal family and carrying an heir to the throne.

We bet she couldn't have predicted that ten years ago.

.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has grown up a lot since 2009. Picture: PA

In 2009, Prince Harry was following in Prince Charles and Prince William’s footsteps and started military flight training.

Prince Harry has aged well over the past ten years, and is now about to become a father for the first time.

Oh, he’s also got some great facial hair now.

Prince William

Prince William before and after. Picture: Getty/PA

Back in 2009, Prince William had joined the RAF where he was promoted to Flight Lieutenant.

William was back together with Kate following their short split, and was getting ready to pop the question in 2010.

Over the past ten years William has been very busy.

He has stepped up as an heir to the throne, welcomed three children with Kate Middleton and made leaps for the royal family by working with new and old charities and foundations.

There’s no wonder he’s lost a little hair.